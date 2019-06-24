  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating the 151st homicide of the year, after a man was shot near Douglas Homes late Monday night.

Police were called to the 200 block of Douglas Court to investigate a reported shooting at around 10:04 p.m.

When officers arrived they found a 44-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

A medic responded and took the victim to Johns Hopkins Hospital.

The victim died of his injuries.

Homicide detectives were summoned to the location and assumed control of the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department’s Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

You can also submit a tip by texting 443-902-4824

