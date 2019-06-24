FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating after they received reports of shots fired in an area in Frederick earlier Sunday morning.
Officers responded at around 9:23 a.m. to the 200 block of Appleton Place for reports of a firearm discharge.
When they arrived, they learned an unknown person entered an occupied apartment. The apartment residents asked the man to leave and escorted him out of the home.
Once the man was out of the apartment, the residents closed the door and the suspect began kicking and banging on the door trying to get in.
Shortly after, the residents heard two or three gunshots, police said.
After the shots were fired, the unknown man left the area. Police learned the gunshot rounds struck the entry door of the apartment, damaging it.
The suspect is a black male, around 6’0″ in his late teens to early twenties wearing a black or dark colored shirt, dark blue pants, and a baseball hat.
Frederick Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call Detective Doug Ames at 240-674-6811.