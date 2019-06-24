Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, BWI, Firearm, Handgun, Local TV, Talkers, TSA


LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — Transportation Security Administration officials seized an unloaded handgun at a checkpoint at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport Saturday, the 17th gun caught at the airport so far in 2019.

The east central Florida man who had the gun in his carry-on bag told TSA officials he forgot he had it with him.

Courtesy: TSA

He was cited on weapons charges and released to catch his flight. TSA officials seized the gun, a .25 caliber handgun.

The seizure marks the third time a gun was found at BWI in June and the 17th time in 2019.

Officials found 22 guns at the airport in all of 2018 and 26 in 2017.

