LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — Transportation Security Administration officials seized an unloaded handgun at a checkpoint at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport Saturday, the 17th gun caught at the airport so far in 2019.
The east central Florida man who had the gun in his carry-on bag told TSA officials he forgot he had it with him.
He was cited on weapons charges and released to catch his flight. TSA officials seized the gun, a .25 caliber handgun.
The seizure marks the third time a gun was found at BWI in June and the 17th time in 2019.
Officials found 22 guns at the airport in all of 2018 and 26 in 2017.