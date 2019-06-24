BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Transportation Authority Police made two arrests during traffic stops in Baltimore County and Charles County over the weekend.

Both arrests were men from Baltimore.

In Baltimore County, a 41-year-old Baltimore man was arrested for illegally possessing a gun and drugs.

In Charles County, a 38-year-old Baltimore man was arrested for possession of a loaded handgun and drugs.

At around 1:29 p.m., an MDTA police officer stopped 41-year-old Baltimore man Dominic Chase on southbound I-95 in Baltimore County for speeding.

Officers found drugs and a loaded handgun during their search of his car. Further investigation found Chase is a convicted felon and is prohibited from having a gun and ammunition. They arrested him without incident.

At around 2:57 p.m., an MDTA police officer stopped 38-year-old Baltimore resident Derrick Sessons on US 301 near the Governor Harry W. Nice Memorial/Senator Thomas “Mac” Middleton Bridge in Charles County for not having a front license plate.

During a search of his car, officers found a loaded handgun and drugs. The handgun’s serial number was removed. He was arrested without incident.

MDTA police charged Chase with drug possession and weapons charges including possessing a firearm after being convicted of a felony. Sessons was charged with illegally possessing a firearm, drug possession and removing the serial number from a firearm.

Both are awaiting trial dates.