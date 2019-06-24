  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Maryland GOP, Mike Pence, Red, Republicans, White and Blue dinner

LINTHICUM, Md. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to attend the Maryland Republican Party’s “Red, White and Blue” dinner.

The vice president is scheduled to speak at the event in Linthicum on Monday night.

The annual dinner is a fundraiser. Tickets started at $150, with $1,000 tickets for a private reception.

Other tickets included $1,000 to host a table, $6,000 to be a “Chesapeake Sponsor,” $10,000 to be a “Capitol Sponsor,” and $25,000 to be a “Chairman’s Circle Sponsor.”

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s