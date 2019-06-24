BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hi Everyone! It’s the first full week of Summer and I have throttled back to 3/4 time — for now anyway.
Part of that, though, is the long summer days. On the morning shift we all handle getting up, essentially, in the middle of the night differently. Me, I go to bed about two hours after sunset.
In the winter, that can be as early as 6:45 p.m. In the summer, like last night, closer to 11 p.m. So maybe my mental chill out is lack of sleep, but so be it — works for me. I am not going to rush this season if I can help it.
It’s going to be getting hot and humid tomorrow through the weekend. Temps in the low to mid 90’s and humid.
To me that is a chance to break out some comfortable tee-shirts and flip flops.
There is a chance of a thunderstorm or two later on today and this evening as that warm front lifts up through the Mid-Atlantic.
The Storm Prediction Center does have Western Maryland in a “slight risk” for gusty weather, here it is a “marginal risk”.
90 and humid! I think I will take that exit and enjoy the ride!
MB!