Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A warm front moved north of the region and our southwest and south winds brought in a new, more humid and very warm airmass into the state.
A few showers were confined to areas well south of Central Maryland and some thunderstorms were found in Virginia.
Overnight, the area may experience more showers and some thunderstorm activity. A very warm Tuesday is coming our way, but the humidity may be just slightly less due to a west wind.
More very warm air will still be around all week, with moderate humidity levels as well. The area should reach the upper 80s to low 90s all week long and into the weekend.