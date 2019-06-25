Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — 7-Eleven now offers delivery service all day, every day.
The convenience store says it will deliver to thousands of locations in 27 cities, including in Baltimore.
Locations can even include parks, beaches, sports fields and more. You just must use the “7Now Delivery” smartphone app to order. Officials said a courier will pick up the order from the nearest participating store and deliver it within 30 minutes.
No minimum order is required and the first three deliveries are free!