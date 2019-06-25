



Adley Rutschman arrived at Oriole Park at Camden Yards with plenty of pomp and circumstance, and perhaps even more humility.

The Baltimore Orioles officially introduced Major League Baseball’s top draft pick to the media and fans Tuesday in a press conference at the Warehouse.

Rutschman officially signed with the team on Monday afternoon and reports said that his contract included the largest signing bonus in MLB history — a record $8.1 million — surpassing the one Gerritt Cole signed in 2011 as the first pick in that draft.

As a 21-year-old kid flush with newly acquired cash, one might expect a bit of a shopping spree from the young catcher.

However, when asked at his introductory press conference if there were any items that he was planning on buying with his new windfall, Rutschman had the perfect response at the ready.

“I don’t know about that, I’m pretty happy with my Honda Civic,” Rutschman said, laughing.

Fair enough. A new car doesn’t appear to be in the plans for the moment, but it feels safe to say that some purchases will be made.

For now, Rutschman still has some potential awards to collect as he is a finalist for the Buster Posey Award, formally known as the Johnny Bench Award, given out annually to the top collegiate catcher.

The winner will be announced on Thursday, June 27th and if he wins, it would add to an already extensive list of trophies picked up this season.