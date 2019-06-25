Filed Under:cockeysville, Fatal crash, Local TV, Ocean City, Talkers, Todd Pivec


OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — The alleged drunk driver involved in a deadly Ocean City crash has a history of arrests for driving under the influence.

Todd Pivec, 41, of Cockeysville, is facing several charges and is being held without bail in connection with a crash that left a man dead early Friday morning.

One Killed After Alleged Drunk Driver Crashes Into Car In Ocean City

Investigators said officers tried to pull Pivec over around 1:45 a.m. near 59th Street when moments later he hit another car head-on.

The crash sent the other vehicle into flames. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Comments
  1. Tickedoff Person says:
    June 25, 2019 at 5:12 pm

    Sounds like O’Malley. This guy kills with a car. O’Malley kills with theft of money earmarked for the retired employee’s. What’s the difference? This guy killed for being stupid. O’Malley kills for his personal gain

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s