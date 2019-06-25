Comments
OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — The alleged drunk driver involved in a deadly Ocean City crash has a history of arrests for driving under the influence.
Todd Pivec, 41, of Cockeysville, is facing several charges and is being held without bail in connection with a crash that left a man dead early Friday morning.
Investigators said officers tried to pull Pivec over around 1:45 a.m. near 59th Street when moments later he hit another car head-on.
The crash sent the other vehicle into flames. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim’s name has not been released.
