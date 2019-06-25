Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore cybersecurity, Baltimore News, Baltimore ransomware attack, Cybersecurity, Hack, Local TV, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore leaders are planning to use $10 million in excess revenues to pay for the costs of recovering from the ransomware attack that hit the city seven weeks ago.

The proposal is set to go before the public works spending board Wednesday.

The city’s budget office has estimated the cost of recovering from the hack is at least $18 million.

