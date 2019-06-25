  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Capital Gazette, Capital Gazette shooting, First-Degree Murder, Jarrod Ramos, Local TV, pretrial hearing, Talkers


ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A pretrial hearing is scheduled in the case of a man charged with fatally gunning down five people at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Maryland.

The hearing before Anne Arundel County Circuit Court Judge Laura Ripken is set for Tuesday in Annapolis.

Attorneys for the defense and the prosecution are expected to argue about what information they will be required to share with each other before the trial of Jarrod Ramos begins in November.

Ramos, 39, is charged with first-degree murder in the June 28, 2018, shooting deaths of Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, Rebecca Smith, Wendi Winters and John McNamara.

His lawyers have filed pleas of not guilty and not criminally responsible , Maryland’s version of an insanity defense. Police say they captured Ramos hiding under a desk after the shooting.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s