OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — A Maryland woman who says a tram dragged her along the Ocean City boardwalk is suing the popular vacation town for negligence.

Mona and Gregory Jones are seeking $75,000 in response to the September 2017 accident.

Court documents state Mona Jones reported a driver lost control of the tram and struck her, knocking her to the ground before dragging her across the boardwalk.

The Salisbury Daily Times reports she was dragged 20-40 feet (6-12 meters) until passengers screamed for the driver to stop.
The lawsuit says Jones injured her leg and spent over a month in a trauma ward.

Ocean City Solicitor Guy Ayres says it’s questionable whether the tram ran into Jones. Ayres says witnesses stated she ran into the tram.

