ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating a reported shooting that left one man injured in Essex late Monday night.

Baltimore County Police were called to a convenience store in the 800 block of South Marlyn Avenue just before midnight for a report of a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

An investigation showed the victim, a 26-year-old man, was shot by an unknown person near the intersection of South Marlyn Avenue and Sandalwood Road.

The man was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the mid-body. He is expected to survive.

Police are still investigating what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-307-2020.

Comments (2)
  1. rightismight (@hardworkingtim) says:
    June 25, 2019 at 3:05 pm

    NO surprise here… South Marlyn Ave and Sandalwood Ave is like Pennsylvania Ave and North Fulton St, you don’t want to be there when the sun goes down… Been to both can be real scary..

    Reply
  2. rightismight (@hardworkingtim) says:
    June 25, 2019 at 3:09 pm

    The police need to stop the hoodrats from hanging out at the farm store, they always do! I will not use that store once the sun goes down! Way to much drug activity!

    Reply

