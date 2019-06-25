Comments
(CBS News) — The Federal Trade Commission and law enforcement plan to file charges against several companies and individuals as part of a major government clampdown on illegal robocalls.
The mission, known as “Operation Call it Quits,” includes two FTC commissioners from the opposite ends of the political spectrum: Rebecca Kelly Slaughter, a Democrat, and Noah Phillips, a Republican.
The FTC is announcing a major crackdown on illegal robocalls, including 94 actions targeting operations around the country that they say are responsible for more than 1 billion calls. The commission says companies targeted in the enforcement actions were using robocalls to pitch everything from “bogus credit card interest rate reduction services” to “fraudulent money-making opportunities” and “medical alert systems.”