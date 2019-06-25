ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan signed the “Maryland Leads By Example” executive order on Tuesday, which directs state agencies to develop and manage an energy savings initiative in state-owned buildings.
The Maryland Department of General Services and the Maryland Energy Administration are the agencies involved in the project.
“Our administration is committed to ensuring that our state-owned buildings are as energy efficient as possible,” Gov. Hogan said. “This initiative seeks to reduce greenhouse gas emissions while saving taxpayer dollars,”
The initiative also tasks both departments to make “appropriate amendments” to the General Performance Standards and Specifications for the State of Maryland Leased Facilities to promote the reduction of energy use and costs in state-leased facilities.
Both DGS and MEA will report each year to the governor on the progress toward achieving a reduction goal of 10 percent.
“The State of Maryland spends $210 million annually on utilities for state buildings,” MEA Director Mary Beth Tung said. “Addressing energy efficiency to conserve costs makes sense fiscally for the state and the environment,”