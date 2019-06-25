  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Annapolis, Baltimore News, Energy, Energy efficiency, Environment, Gov. Larry Hogan, Maryland, Maryland Department of General Services, Maryland Energy Administration, Maryland News, MEA, Talkers

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan signed the “Maryland Leads By Example” executive order on Tuesday, which directs state agencies to develop and manage an energy savings initiative in state-owned buildings.

The Maryland Department of General Services and the Maryland Energy Administration are the agencies involved in the project.

“Our administration is committed to ensuring that our state-owned buildings are as energy efficient as possible,” Gov. Hogan said. “This initiative seeks to reduce greenhouse gas emissions while saving taxpayer dollars,”

The initiative also tasks both departments to make “appropriate amendments” to the General Performance Standards and Specifications for the State of Maryland Leased Facilities to promote the reduction of energy use and costs in state-leased facilities.

Both DGS and MEA will report each year to the governor on the progress toward achieving a reduction goal of 10 percent.

“The State of Maryland spends $210 million annually on utilities for state buildings,” MEA Director Mary Beth Tung said. “Addressing energy efficiency to conserve costs makes sense fiscally for the state and the environment,”

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s