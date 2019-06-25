Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A coffee shop is a popular pick for couples going out on a first date. Yet, there are others who like to meet over a big, fancy dinner. And it turns out a surprising number of women only date for the free food.
There are few things more awkward than sitting through a dinner date with someone you’re really not interested in. But according to a new study, it seems that sometimes, a girl has gotta eat.
As if the familiar term booty call wasn’t cringe-worthy enough, a new expression has been coined to describe a person who chooses to go on a date with the sole purpose of getting a free meal — say hello to the “foodie call.”
