DUNDALK, MD. (WJZ) — The fourth annual Baltimore County Police Department Baseball Camp is underway, and Precinct 12 in Dundalk is hosting the camp.

The weeklong camp focuses on underprivileged and at-risk youth from eight to 14-years-old.

Officer Spike McElfish, a 25-year veteran of the department who works in Precinct 12 Dundalk began this program in 2016.

“It was very small when we started, we had about 20 kids, over the four years it’s gotten progressively bigger and bigger, this year we have about 75 kids, and it’s really become a good thing,” said Officer McElfish.

The camp is free to participants nominated by local schools, recreation councils and other programs there are skills and drills in the morning and games after lunch. It’s open to boys and girls.

“I mainly like how the boys treat the girls the same about baseball they actually let us play baseball and not softball,” said Mackenzie Berger, who is attending the camp for the third year.

Other officers and staff from Precinct 12 in Dundalk are taking part in the camp.

“It’s a very rewarding experience, this gives them an opportunity and gives us an opportunity for us to interact with each other on a more personal level,” said Sgt. Kimberly Defelice of Precinct 12.

There’s a cookout on the last day of camp which is Friday, June 28 attended by members of the Baltimore County Police and the families of the participants.

“Tensions are a little high these days, it just feels nice to know that I’m doing something to maybe take the edge off of that, it feels good inside that you’ve done something to help,” said Officer McElfish.

Officer McElfish was awarded the Baltimore County Police Foundation’s Community Service Award, this year for his dedicated efforts in creating and leading youth sports camps, and his commitment to serving the community.

Officer McElfish also played in the minor leagues for the Cleveland Indians.

The camp is held at Merritt Point Waterfront Park on Dunmanway in Dundalk.