BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a double shooting in southwest Baltimore that left one man dead and another injured late Wednesday night.
Police were called to the 200 block of South Tremont Road around 9:04 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting.
When police arrived, they found an adult man suffering from gunshot wounds. A medic was called to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital. The victim later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by medical personnel.
At around 9:21 p.m., a second victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg walked into an area hospital seeking treatment. The victim’s injury appears to be non-life threatening.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.