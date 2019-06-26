Filed Under:Baltimore City Police, Crime, Local TV, Shooting, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a double shooting in southwest Baltimore that left one man dead and another injured late Wednesday night.

Police were called to the 200 block of South Tremont Road around 9:04 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting.

When police arrived, they found an adult man suffering from gunshot wounds. A medic was called to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital. The victim later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

At around 9:21 p.m., a second victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg walked into an area hospital seeking treatment. The victim’s injury appears to be non-life threatening.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s