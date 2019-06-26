Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police arrested 27-year-old Sean Milton for a murder in West Baltimore.
Police said on Monday afternoon around 1:20 p.m., two men were arguing in the 2200 block of Ruskin Ave. when the situation began to escalate. A 43-year-old man then began to walk away.
Investigators believe Milton got in his car and began following the victim to the 2300 block of N. Fulton Ave. They said Milton then allegedly shot the other man.
The victim was taken to Shock Trauma but later died from his injuries.
Milton was arrested Tuesday by the Regional Auto Theft Task Force. He was charged with first-degree murder and is awaiting his bail hearing.