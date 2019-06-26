ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — The first-ever Pride Parade and Festival in Maryland’s state capitol is this Saturday.

The parade will start at Amos Garrett Boulevard and West Street, and will finish at Calvert and West Streets.

“We are hoping to see a tremendous turnout for this historic, first-ever pride parade in the City of Annapolis,” said Jeremy Browning, chair and founder of Annapolis Pride, Inc. “We are committed to making this a family-friendly event that is free and open to all.”

The festival part of the day will begin with the parade at noon along West Street between Calvert Street and Church Circle, according to an Annapolis Pride release

Browning said Annapolis Pride, Inc has been “overjoyed” with the support it has gotten from the City of Annapolis and sponsors.

“We are honored to have the backing of an incredible number of sponsors who are helping us build an inclusive community and celebrate diversity in Annapolis,” Browning said. “Mayor Gavin Buckley and his team have been amazing to work with. We are very grateful for their enthusiastic support of our efforts.”

Festival entertainment includes L. Rodgers, Mac + Blue, the Third Sunday Band, Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington, DC, and Priddy Musica Academy.

The Graduate Annapolis Hotel is the official Pride Parade sponsor, and Collins Aerospace is sponsoring the Pride Festival.

There will be a total of 55 floats, groups and organizations participating in the parade, along with 75 vendors at the festival.

Browning said the support for the inaugural parade and festival has been inspiring and overwhelming.

“Annapolis Pride has grown out of our love for the town we live in and the people who live, work, and play here,” Browning said. “We are building an organization that supports and celebrates the LGBTQ+ community and brings together shared resources and safe spaces where local residents, businesses, and organizations work together.

He added that this Friday will be a tough day for the area due to the one-year anniversary of the mass shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper, but he hoped the events on Saturday will give people a reason to smile and come together as a community.