LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — A Baltimore man was caught with a handgun by Transportation Security Administration officers at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport on Tuesday.
It marks the 18th gun caught at BWI checkpoint so far this year and the fourth gun caught at a checkpoint this month.
The man was stopped with a .25 caliber handgun in loaded with seven bullets. He told TSA officials that he forgot he had his gun with him.
Courtesy: Transportation Security Administration
When the TSA officers spotted the gun in the checkpoint X-ray machine they contacted the Maryland Transportation Authority Police, who arrived at the checkpoint, confiscated the firearm and detained the man for questioning before citing him on weapons charges and allowing him to catch his flight.
TSA caught 22 guns at BWI security checkpoints in 2018.
Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared.
Firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition. Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality.