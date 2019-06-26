BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Computer experts are doing what they can to make the city’s computer system whole again, while residents still hang around waiting to pay water bills and parking tickets.
But don’t worry about that property tax bill, those will be mailed this week.
“We are in the process of actually printing property tax bills and they will be mailed Friday and Saturday of this week,” said Sheryl Goldstein, the mayor’s deputy chief of staff.
Baltimore’s ransomware attack has been a wake-up call for the state. Governor Larry Hogan last week signed an order creating the Office of Security Management and a Cyber Security Council to protect the state’s information from attack.
John Evans was appointed chief information security officer.
“One of the things we did immediately following the ransomware attack on Baltimore City was we went through all of our backups, we tried taking some systems offline and making sure we could recover them in an appropriate amount of time,” Evans said.
In Baltimore, it’s been seven weeks and counting.
“Water billing is being worked on, it is still not back online. It is a priority as all of our financial systems are being worked on,” Goldstein said.
Once the financial systems have been restored, there is still more work to do.