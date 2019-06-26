



It was a somber day as friends and family remembered a Prince George’s County man who died while vacationing in the Dominican Republic.

69-year-old Nathaniel Holmes and his fiance were discovered dead on the day they were supposed to return home.

The FBI is now investigating, as two families wait for answers.

Their attorneys said they are still waiting on toxicology and autopsy reports, more than a month after they died.

“He was an inspiration to me, a great example, you know, good work ethic,” a friend remembered him.

“He was a good guy. Had a good woman, and that’s what he was focused on,” another said.

That woman was his fiance, 49-year-old Cynthia Day.

The couple vacationed together in late May, and on the day they were scheduled to return home, staff found their bodies in their room.

Initial reports said they both died of respiratory failure, the same cause of death for another American who died at the resort five days earlier.

“We plan on waiting for the toxicology reports, the results of the autopsy, and from there we’ll be able to make some determination about exactly what happened and try to resolve this situation,” said attorney Steven Bullock.

Bullock said both the FBI and CDC are conducting toxicology tests.

He represents both the day and Holmes families.

“Certainly, life happens but not this particular way. When you have too many similar situations, there’s a reason for us to pause. We’re going to investigate this and get this matter resolved,” Bullock said.

Approximately 10 Americans have died in the Dominican Republic this year.

The state department said that is not an unusual number, and Dominican officials maintain these are all isolated cases.