



If you had plans to go to the Dominican Republic, but are having second thoughts following reports of nearly a dozen American deaths in the Caribbean country, you can cancel or change your trip if you booked through Delta.

According to Delta’s advisories page, anyone headed to Punta Cana between June 21 and Aug. 15 can change or cancel their trip — and the airline will waive any fees. However, you must rebook your travel no later than Nov. 20, 2019.

To change to a different flight, Delta said you can go to My Trips on delta.com and click on “Modify Flight.”

There you can search for a new flight and the change fee will be waived.

If you want to cancel your trip and use the balance towards a future trip, you visit My Trips on delta.com and click on “Modify Flight” then choose “Start Flight Cancelation.”

“You may cancel your flight and apply any unused value of the ticket toward the purchase of a new ticket for a period of one year from the original issue date,” Delta said. “Applicable change fee and fare difference will apply for new travel dates and will be collected at the time of booking the new ticket.”

A couple from Prince George’s County, Maryland were among a list of Americans, who died while traveling the Caribbean nation.

Cynthia Day, 49, and her fiance, Edward Nathaniel Holmes, 63, were found dead in the hotel room at the Bahia Principle Hotel at the resort of Playa Nueva Romana after they failed to check out. According to Dominican officials, they both died of respiratory failure.

Day was remembered by her friends and family in a celebration at a Prince George’s County church Monday. Holmes is being honored Wednesday.

The FBI and CDC are investigating the couple’s deaths, while the family awaits the results of their report.

