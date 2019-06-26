PUNTA CANA, DR (WJZ) — If you had plans to go to the Dominican Republic, but are having second thoughts following reports of nearly a dozen American deaths in the Caribbean country, you can cancel or change your trip if you booked through Delta.
According to Delta’s advisories page, anyone headed to Punta Cana between June 21 and Aug. 15 can change or cancel their trip — and the airline will waive any fees. However, you must rebook your travel no later than Nov. 20, 2019.
To change to a different flight, Delta said you can go to My Trips on delta.com and click on “Modify Flight.”
There you can search for a new flight and the change fee will be waived.
If you want to cancel your trip and use the balance towards a future trip, you visit My Trips on delta.com and click on “Modify Flight” then choose “Start Flight Cancelation.”
“You may cancel your flight and apply any unused value of the ticket toward the purchase of a new ticket for a period of one year from the original issue date,” Delta said. “Applicable change fee and fare difference will apply for new travel dates and will be collected at the time of booking the new ticket.”
A couple from Prince George’s County, Maryland were among a list of Americans, who died while traveling the Caribbean nation.
Cynthia Day, 49, and her fiance, Edward Nathaniel Holmes, 63, were found dead in the hotel room at the Bahia Principle Hotel at the resort of Playa Nueva Romana after they failed to check out. According to Dominican officials, they both died of respiratory failure.
Day was remembered by her friends and family in a celebration at a Prince George’s County church Monday. Holmes is being honored Wednesday.
The FBI and CDC are investigating the couple’s deaths, while the family awaits the results of their report.
List Of Recent American Deaths In The Dominican Republic
- June 17, 2019: Vittorio Caruso, 56, from Glen Cove, N.Y.
Died after “drinking something,” cause of death not officially determined.
- June 13, 2019: Joseph Allen, 55, of Avenel, N.J.
Died at Terra Linda resort in Sosua, Dominican Republic. Cause of death yet to be officially determined.
- June 10, 2019: Leyla Cox, 53, of Staten Island, N.Y.
Died at the Excellence Resorts in Punta Cana. Cause of death in DR ruled a heart attack.
- May 30, 2019: Edward Nathaniel Holmes, 63, of Maryland.
Died at the Grand Bahia Principe in La Romana. DR officials ruled cause of death as respiratory failure, along with Cynthia Day.
- May 30, 2019: Cynthia Day, 49, of Maryland.
Died at the Grand Bahia Principe in La Romana. DR officials ruled cause of death as respiratory failure, along with Nathaniel Holmes.
- May 25, 2019: Miranda Schaup-Werner, 41, of Allentown, Pa.
Died at the Bahia Principe resort in La Romana. Cause of death ruled heart attack and respiratory failure.
- March 27, 2019: Portia Ravenelle, 52, of Westchester County, N.Y.
Found alive on highway in DR, later died of injuries at a hospital, linked to a traffic crash on March 27 with Moore.
- April 12, 2019: Robert Wallace, 67, of California.
Died at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Punta Cana of a heart attack after being served a scotch at the bar.
- April 2019: John Corcoran of Turlock, California
Death in DR reported by CNN through his sister, “Shark Tank” star Barbara Corcoran.
- July 2018: David Harrison of Maryland.
Died at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Punta Cana of a heart attack.
- June 2018: Yvette Monique Sport of Pennsylvania.
According to CNN reports, she died after drinking from her hotel room’s mini-bar at the Bahia Principe in Punta Cana.
- May 2018: Donette Edge Cannon of Queens, N.Y.
Died at hospital of kidney failure after stay in Punta Cana.