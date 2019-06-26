Filed Under:Baltimore News, Christopher Hasson, Coast Guard, FBI, Local TV, Talkers


GREENBELT, Md. (WJZ) — The FBI tracked the car of a Coast Guard officer, suspected of plotting a terror attack for weeks before his arrest.

Lt. Christopher Hasson was arrested back in February, accused of stockpiling weapons and making a hit list of prominent Democrats and TV journalists.

Federal investigators also obtained warrants from Google and Verizon to help keep track of the 50-year-old.

This new information was revealed as Hasson’s lawyers ask for much of the evidence from those warrants be suppressed at trial.

Hasson is facing gun and drug charges, he has not been charged with any terror-related offenses.

