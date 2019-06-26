Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Nearly 40,000 fireworks are being recalled ahead of the Fourth of July for violating federal regulatory requirements.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission posted four recalls Wednesday, detailing which fireworks were illegal:
- Grandma’s Fireworks
- GS Fireworks
- Patriot Pyrotechnics/Bill’s Fireworks
- Keystone
The biggest recall, consisting of 25,000 pieces, involves 18 different fireworks sold at Grandma’s Fireworks in Indiana, ranging in price from $20-$50 a pack.
According to the recall, the fireworks are overloaded with pyrotechnics in order to produce a loud noise, but that can result in a “greater-than-expected” explosion and pose a burn hazard.
The recall covers fireworks bought from January 2009 to April 2019. Customers can return them for a full refund.