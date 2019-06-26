ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan announced the overall homelessness in Maryland has dropped by 9.47 percent since 2017, according to data from the 2019 Point-Time County.
The number of chronically homeless individuals dropped by 14.8 percent and veterans experiencing homelessness declined by 8.58 percent.
The study, supported by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development, is a count and survey of homeless persons on a single night in January by local homelessness service providers.
“We have made significant progress in preventing homelessness in Maryland by partnering with local housing and community development programs, and their good work and dedication are integral to our efforts,” said Governor Hogan. “We have improved the administration and delivery of state and federal resources, and have supported significant projects that have contributed to this impressive reduction.”
The announcement also highlighted projects and activities supported by the Homelessness Solutions Program and other housing and community development programs including putting chronically homeless people into permanent housing, constructing housing for at-risk and formerly homeless veterans, cold-weather sheltering of the homeless and others.
“The state’s responsive and responsible investment has played a pivotal role in serving homeless and potentially homeless Marylanders,” said Housing Secretary Kenneth C. Holt. “Our agency will continue to deploy its resources thoughtfully and compassionately to do the most good for the most people.”