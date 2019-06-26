Comments
ANNAPOLIS, MD. (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan has directed that flags be lowered to half-staff in memory of a firefighter who died in the line of duty Tuesday while responding to a vehicle accident.
Michael Powers, 70, a decades-long volunteer firefighter with the Libertytown Volunteer Fire Company, was clearing debris from MD Route 26 after a crash when he suffered a medical emergency.
He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
“Michael Powers dedicated more than 50 years of his life to firefighting and saving lives. He had a great passion for serving his community,” Gov. Hogan said. “We will honor Firefighter Powers’ memory and remember his sacrifice as we mourn with his loved ones and his fellow firefighters.”