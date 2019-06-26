Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan took to Twitter Wednesday to show his disapproval of an “exorbitant” contract between Baltimore County Schools and former interim superintendent Verletta White.
White, who was not chosen to become the school system’s permanent superintendent, will remain as a consultant through the 2019-2020 academic year, collecting a salary of $232,709. With perks, that number will be even higher.
On Twitter, Hogan called the move “an outrageous display of arrogance and waste.”
“Instead of getting fired, she is rewarded with a consultant compensation and expenses package of more than $240,000 a year. Simply outrageous. The students of Baltimore County deserve better,” the governor wrote.
Last month, longtime educator Darryl Williams was tapped to take the district’s top job. His first day is July 1.