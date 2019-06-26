Comments
LIBERTYTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for Michael Powers, a Libertytown Volunteer Firefighter who died in the line of duty while operating at an emergency incident on Tuesday.
The family will receive friends on Friday, June 28, between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the Libertytown Volunteer Fire Department. A celebration of Powers’ life will follow on Saturday, June 29, at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Glade Cemetary.
Powers was a volunteer firefighter for over 50 years.
He started his volunteer fire career at the Brunswick Volunteer Fire Company in the 1960s. He then transferred to Carroll Manor Volunteer Fire Company in 1972. He moved to Libertytown in 1980 and began his career at the Libertytown Volunteer Fire Department where he was still active at the time of his passing.
Powers was also a life member and on the board of directors at the Libertytown Volunteer Fire Department.