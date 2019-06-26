Comments
WOODLAWN, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting in Woodlawn that left a 32-year-old man injured overnight into Wednesday.
Just before 12:30 a.m., police received a call from the 2100 block of Northland Road for a shooting.
When they arrived at the scene they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body.
The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.
Violent Crimes Unit detectives are actively investigating the shooting and attempting to determine the motive of this incident. Please call 410-307-2020 with any information.