  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore County, Crime, gun violence, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Shooting, Woodlawn

WOODLAWN, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting in Woodlawn that left a 32-year-old man injured overnight into Wednesday.

Just before 12:30 a.m., police received a call from the 2100 block of Northland Road for a shooting.

When they arrived at the scene they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Violent Crimes Unit detectives are actively investigating the shooting and attempting to determine the motive of this incident.  Please call 410-307-2020 with any information.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s