LANHAM, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County Police have made an arrest in connection to a sexual assault in Lanham on Monday.

Kalvine McGee, 35, was charged with first degree rape, first and second degree assault and several other charges.

Police were called to an area hospital on Monday around 8:30 p.m. for the report of a sexual assault. The victim told detectives she had been walking near Cipriano Road and Tuckerman Street at around 4:00 a.m. The suspect allegedly approached her as she walked, threatened her with a gun and forced her into his car. He then drove to a nearby parking lot where he sexually assaulted her.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Prince George’s County Sexual Assault Unit at 301-772-4908.

