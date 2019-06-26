OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Ocean City police are warning people about a scam where callers will say the person’s social security number has been compromised and demand payment in Bitcoin, gift cards or wire transfers to fix the issue.
Police said victims are most commonly contacted by someone claiming to be from the Social Security Administration and told their social security number is being used to open numerous accounts or involved in criminal activity.
The victims are told to send money in the form of prepaid gift cards, Bitcoin or wire transfers to avoid arrest or to protect their money.
In some cases, scammers will spoof their numbers to appear as if they’re calling from a local law enforcement agency.
Ocean City Police Chief Ross Buzzuro said anyone who gets one of the scam calls should hang up immediately.
