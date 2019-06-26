BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore kids may have to find other places to cool off, as some pools had to close this week due to a variety of issues, Baltimore Recs and Parks said.

None of the pools that opened on Saturday as part of the citywide opening had to close, however.

The Greater Model Pool was impacted by the water pressure/water main break in the Poe Homes neighborhood. As soon as the water pressure is restored to the pool, Recs and Parks said they can fill it up and open it. It never opened Saturday.

City Springs had a power outage in the neighborhood that blew a motor. They said the motor will be replaced and as soon as it is replaced, it will open.

Harford Lanvale Pool has been closed for about 10 years. It is currently undergoing a renovation and once it is complete, it will reopen sometime in Summer 2019.

Central Rosemont Pool is closed, but Recs and Park have not said what the issue is yet.

Also closed this weekend but just reopened at noon Wednesday is Patterson Park Pool. It opened in May, but had a broken drain reported over the weekend– which has since been repaired.