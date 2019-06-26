Filed Under:Baltimore News, Local TV, Talkers, Target, Target Teacher Prep Event


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Target’s teacher discount will be back for the second year in a row this summer.

Target is offering a week-long 15 percent discount starting Saturday, July 13.

Registered teachers will be able to save on school supplies, wipes, tissues, hand sanitizer and clothes and shoes.

Teachers have to fill out a verification form in order to get a coupon to get the discount that week.

For more information on the event, you can click here.

