COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Detectives have arrested three men in a prostitution operation in Howard County.
Police conducted an undercover operation Tuesday that led to the arrests for solicitation of prostitution and related charges.
Officers arrested the “would-be johns” at a hotel in the 8800 block of Columbia 100 Parkway in Columbia.
As part of the operation, detectives placed fake ads on websites known to be used for prostitution, police said.
Men called the number on the ad and spoke with an undercover officer who gave a location upon the caller’s request.
When the men arrived and offered money for sex acts, they were arrested and charged.
Darell J. Fisher, 56, of Greenbelt, ISaac Lopez-Cabrera, 35, of Silver Spring and Scott Hall, 46, of Ellicott City are charged with solicitation of prostitution and disorderly conduct.
Howard County Police say if anyone is a victim of human trafficking, they can offer housing, treatment and other help.
If you suspect human trafficking, or you, or someone you know is a victim:
- CALL 911 or 410-313-3200 to speak privately to a detective.
- Tip line: 410-290-3784 or email: hcpdcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov