ARNOLD, MD. (WJZ) — Firefighters responded to a 911 call reporting a pedestrian has been struck on Ritchie Highway in Arnold late Tuesday night.

When firefighters got to the scene, they learned that two pedestrians struck in the 1200 block of Ritchie Highway at around 10:30 p.m.

Witnesses reported that one pedestrian was hit in an initial incident, and as he was being assisted by a passing driver, they were both struck by a second vehicle.

The first victim, a man in his 40s, was taken to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center with injuries that were critical and possibly life-threatening.

The second victim, a 36-year-old man, was taken to Anne Arundel Medical Center.

Fire officials believe that the vehicles involved in both incidents remained on the scene.

