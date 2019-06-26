Filed Under:Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We hit 93 Wednesday, but the low humidity and the heat index was actually only 92!

Thursday, we may hit 94 and with a bit more humidity and poor air quality, we may see a real feel of 96 or so.

Even warmer air is on tap for Friday and we may hit 95 and a real feel of close to 100 or so.

Shower chances increase this weekend for both days, and we will slowly cool down just a tad, but it will be humid until later Sunday and much nicer by Monday.

Relax and sip a cool drink in the shade and you’ll be fine! Bob Turk

