



The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra musicians, who are locked out for the summer, can receive health benefit after contributions by the BSO’s Board of Directors members and other donors.

“The Board of Directors and management greatly appreciate and value the members of our orchestra. This has been an extraordinarily difficult time for the Baltimore Symphony, and we are glad to continue providing health insurance for our musicians during the ongoing negotiations this summer as we work to reach agreement on a new contract,” stated BSO President and CEO Peter Kjome. “We are deeply grateful to members of the Board and other friends of the BSO for supporting this important effort.”

The BSO could not pay its musicians due to budgetary issues and the musicians said they weren’t given enough notice about the lockout.

Gov. Larry Hogan said the group has management problems and is concerned about the millions of dollars already being poured into the orchestra.

“We continue to pour millions and millions of dollars into the BSO but they’ve got real serious issues and problems with the management, losing the support of their donor base and legislature took the money out of the budget and fenced it off,” Gov. Hogan said.

The BSO has lost $16 million in the last decade. Scared and desperate to keep their jobs, their futures are in the hands of legislative action that guarantees nothing.

The medical and dental benefits will be provided during the months of July and August.

The BSO intends to open its 2019-20 season on Sept. 9 — when musicians will begin work and benefits will continue.