



Members of Congress joined in a demonstration to protest a delay in the release of the Harriet Tubman $20 bill.

Maryland Rep. and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer took a lead role on Thursday.

“Andrew Jackson is on this $20 bill,” Hoyer said. “To that extent, this bill is like every other bill. No women. 53 percent of our population underrepresented for two centuries on our currency,”

The bill with the face of the Maryland native and abolitionist was scheduled to be released in 2020 to coincide with the 100th anniversary of women winning the right to vote– but an announced delay to 2028 has raised protests.

US Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio), said the intent of the protest was “to send a clear message to U.S. Treasurer Secretary Mnuchin and his administration that Congress is demanding Harriet Tubman take her rightful place on the $20 bill,”

Gov. Hogan has joined the protest. He wrote to Mnuchin earlier this month.

“I urge you to reconsider your decision to delay the release of the Harriet Tubman $20 bill,” He wrote. “Much of our progress as a nation– most notably in the struggle for freedom and equal rights– can be attributed to the sacrifices of this American hero,”

Members of the Maryland delegation share that sentiment.

“I am proudly joining so many of my colleagues today to demand a guarantee from the US Treasury that they will follow through with putting Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill,” said U.S. Rep Dutch Ruppersberger (D-MD)

A bill legislating that guarantee has been introduced in the US House.

The Treasury Secretary has said the reason for the delay is security upgrades related to counterfeiting U.S. currency.