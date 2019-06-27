BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A number of cooling centers are opening in parts of Maryland due to prolonged excessive heat.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY
In Anne Arundel County, more than two dozen cooling centers will be open at some point between Thursday and Saturday.
On Friday, a number of senior centers will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The list includes:
- Annapolis Senior Center: 119 South Villa Avenue, Annapolis
- Arnold Senior Center: 44 Church Rd, Arnold
- Brooklyn Park Senior Center: 202 Hammonds Lane, Brooklyn Park
- O’Malley Senior Center: 1275 Odenton Road, Odenton
- Pasadena Senior Center: 4103 Mountain Road, Pasadena
- Pascal Senior Center: 125 Dorsey Road, Glen Burnie
- South County Senior Center: 27 Stepneys Lane, Edgewater
County public libraries will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, including:
- Annapolis Library (at Monarch Academy): 2000 Capital Drive, Annapolis
- Broadneck Community Library: 1275 Green Holly Drive, Annapolis
- Brooklyn Park Community Library: 1 East 11th Avenue, Baltimore
- Crofton Community Library: 1681 Riedel Road, Crofton
- Deale Community Library: 5940 Deale-Churchton Road, Deale
- Eastport-Annapolis Neck Community Library: 269 Hillsmere Drive, Annapolis
- Edgewater Community Library: 25 Stepneys Lane, Edgewater
- Glen Burnie Regional Library: 1010 Eastway, Glen Burnie
- Linthicum Community Library: 400 Shipley Road, Linthicum
- Maryland City at Russett Community Library: 3501 Russett Common, Laurel
- Mountain Road Community Library: 4730 Mountain Road, Pasadena
- Odenton Regional Library: 1325 Annapolis Road, Odenton
- Riviera Beach Community Library: 1130 Duvall Highway, Pasadena
- Severn Community Library: 2624 Annapolis Road, Severn
- Severna Park Community Library: 45 West McKinsey Road, Severna Park
The county’s police stations will open their community rooms as cooling centers from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Those who need a ride to a cooling center can call 410-222-0022.
BALTIMORE CITY
Baltimore City’s Health Commssioner declares a Code Red Extreme Heat Alert when the forecasted heat index reaches 105 degrees. At that point, cooling centers, located at senior centers and Community Action Partnership Centers, will open.
The Community Action Partnership centers that open cooling centers when an alert is issued are:
- Northern Community Action Partnership Center, 5225 York Road, (410) 396-6084
- Southern Community Action Partnership Center (closed on Sundays), 606 Cherry Hill Road (inside the shopping center 2nd floor), (410) 545-0900
- Northwest Community Action Partnership Center, 3939 Reisterstown Road, (443) 984-1384
- Southeast Community Action Partnership Center, 3411 Bank Street, (410) 545-6518
- Eastern Community Action Partnership Center, 1731 E. Chase Street, (410) 545-0136
All of those locations are open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends.
Senior centers that open cooling centers from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays include:
- Waxter Center for Senior Citizens, 1000 Cathedral Street, (410) 396-1324
- Oliver Center, 1700 Gay Street, (410) 396-3861
- Sandtown-Winchester Senior Center, 1601 N. Baker Street, (410) 396-7725
- Hatton Center, 2825 Fait Avenue, (410) 396-9025
- John Booth, 2601 E. Baltimore St., (410) 396-9202
- Zeta Center, 4501 Reisterstown Rd., (410) 396-3535
The latest hours and locations can be found by calling 311.
BALTIMORE COUNTY
Baltimore County’s 19 public library branches as well as its senior centers also serve as cooling centers.
The libraries are open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
The senior centers are open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. to the general public regardless of age on extremely warm days.
CARROLL COUNTY
In Carroll County, cooling centers are available even when there is not a declared heat emergency. Its libraries are open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The Eldersburg and Westminster branches are also open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
- Eldersburg Branch, 6400 Hemlock Drive, Eldersburg
- Finksburg Branch, 2265 Old Westminster Pike, Finksburg
- Mt. Airy Branch, 705 Ridge Avenue, Mt. Airy
- North Carroll Branch, 2255 Hanover Pike, Hampstead
- Taneytown Branch, 10 Grand Drive, Taneytown
- Westminster Branch, 50 East Main St., Westminster
A number of community and senior centers also serve as cooling centers between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, including:
- Citizen Services Office Building, 10 Distillery Drive, Westminster (8 AM – 5 PM)
- Mount Airy Senior and Community Center, 703 Ridge Avenue, Mount Airy
- North Carroll Senior and Community Center, 2328 Hanover Pike, Hampstead
- South Carroll Senior and Community Center, 5928 Mineral Hill Rd, Eldersburg
- Taneytown Senior and Community Center, 220 Roberts Mill Road, Taneytown
- Westminster Senior and Community Center, 125 Stoner Ave, Westminster