BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A number of cooling centers are opening in parts of Maryland due to prolonged excessive heat.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY

In Anne Arundel County, more than two dozen cooling centers will be open at some point between Thursday and Saturday.

On Friday, a number of senior centers will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The list includes:

Annapolis Senior Center: 119 South Villa Avenue, Annapolis

Arnold Senior Center: 44 Church Rd, Arnold

Brooklyn Park Senior Center: 202 Hammonds Lane, Brooklyn Park

O’Malley Senior Center: 1275 Odenton Road, Odenton

Pasadena Senior Center: 4103 Mountain Road, Pasadena

Pascal Senior Center: 125 Dorsey Road, Glen Burnie

South County Senior Center: 27 Stepneys Lane, Edgewater

County public libraries will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, including:

Annapolis Library (at Monarch Academy): 2000 Capital Drive, Annapolis

Broadneck Community Library: 1275 Green Holly Drive, Annapolis

Brooklyn Park Community Library: 1 East 11th Avenue, Baltimore

Crofton Community Library: 1681 Riedel Road, Crofton

Deale Community Library: 5940 Deale-Churchton Road, Deale

Eastport-Annapolis Neck Community Library: 269 Hillsmere Drive, Annapolis

Edgewater Community Library: 25 Stepneys Lane, Edgewater

Glen Burnie Regional Library: 1010 Eastway, Glen Burnie

Linthicum Community Library: 400 Shipley Road, Linthicum

Maryland City at Russett Community Library: 3501 Russett Common, Laurel

Mountain Road Community Library: 4730 Mountain Road, Pasadena

Odenton Regional Library: 1325 Annapolis Road, Odenton

Riviera Beach Community Library: 1130 Duvall Highway, Pasadena

Severn Community Library: 2624 Annapolis Road, Severn

Severna Park Community Library: 45 West McKinsey Road, Severna Park

The county’s police stations will open their community rooms as cooling centers from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Those who need a ride to a cooling center can call 410-222-0022.

BALTIMORE CITY

Baltimore City’s Health Commssioner declares a Code Red Extreme Heat Alert when the forecasted heat index reaches 105 degrees. At that point, cooling centers, located at senior centers and Community Action Partnership Centers, will open.

The Community Action Partnership centers that open cooling centers when an alert is issued are:

Northern Community Action Partnership Center, 5225 York Road, (410) 396-6084

Southern Community Action Partnership Center (closed on Sundays), 606 Cherry Hill Road (inside the shopping center 2nd floor), (410) 545-0900

Northwest Community Action Partnership Center, 3939 Reisterstown Road, (443) 984-1384

Southeast Community Action Partnership Center, 3411 Bank Street, (410) 545-6518

Eastern Community Action Partnership Center, 1731 E. Chase Street, (410) 545-0136

All of those locations are open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends.

Senior centers that open cooling centers from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays include:

Waxter Center for Senior Citizens, 1000 Cathedral Street, (410) 396-1324

Oliver Center, 1700 Gay Street, (410) 396-3861

Sandtown-Winchester Senior Center, 1601 N. Baker Street, (410) 396-7725

Hatton Center, 2825 Fait Avenue, (410) 396-9025

John Booth, 2601 E. Baltimore St., (410) 396-9202

Zeta Center, 4501 Reisterstown Rd., (410) 396-3535

The latest hours and locations can be found by calling 311.

BALTIMORE COUNTY

Baltimore County’s 19 public library branches as well as its senior centers also serve as cooling centers.

The libraries are open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

The senior centers are open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. to the general public regardless of age on extremely warm days.

CARROLL COUNTY

In Carroll County, cooling centers are available even when there is not a declared heat emergency. Its libraries are open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The Eldersburg and Westminster branches are also open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Eldersburg Branch, 6400 Hemlock Drive, Eldersburg

Finksburg Branch, 2265 Old Westminster Pike, Finksburg

Mt. Airy Branch, 705 Ridge Avenue, Mt. Airy

North Carroll Branch, 2255 Hanover Pike, Hampstead

Taneytown Branch, 10 Grand Drive, Taneytown

Westminster Branch, 50 East Main St., Westminster

A number of community and senior centers also serve as cooling centers between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, including: