BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Fisher-Price has voluntarily recalled the inclined sleeper accessory included with its Ultra-Lite Day & Night Play Yard.
The company asks that customers immediately discontinue use of the sleeper.
The recall comes after infant fatalities were reported while using other inclined sleeper products after infants rolled from their backs to their stomachs.
However, there have been no reported injuries with this product.
“Consumers should stop using the inclined sleeper accessory immediately. They should contact Fisher-Price immediately for a refund or voucher. (See details below.) Please note, we are not recalling the play yard itself or the changing station clutch accessory or carry bag — customers can continue using these accessories,” Fisher-Price stated.
“Fisher-Price remains committed to delivering safe, high-quality products for our customers of all ages. Safety always has been and will remain the cornerstone of our mission. We greatly value the trust that our customers put in us and are grateful to be a part of families’ lives,” they continued.
