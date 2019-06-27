BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three years after granting the West Baltimore community over $1 million, one of the world’s largest investment companies will be granting Charm City once again.

The T. Rowe Price Foundation is giving a $2.7 million grant to the City for a four-year program focusing on art, education and human services.

“All we have seen is beauty grit and grace by the folks in Baltimore”, John Brothers of T Rowe Price says. “A lot of folks are positive about their city, of course acknowledging the challenges that we have but certainly also saying is a city that has a lot of great, wonderful assets.”

This grant doubles their 2016 contribution to West Baltimore and it serves not only as a strong investment to a city that’s seen over 150 murders before the start of July but believe this will change the direction of the violent mindset.

One of the initiatives is a grant offering neighborhood financial trusts. It’s designed to reduce debt and increase credit scores for residents in the City that once ranked last in credit management.

$975,000 will be split among arts every day, the Arts Education Maryland Schools Alliance and Baltimore Corps– an investment Julia Dibussolo with Arts Every Day said is a rare opportunity in a growing industry.

“This grant makes a really big investment in supporting that expansion of arts access in our school district,” Dibussolo said.

Now, it’s up to Baltimore to take advantage of its assets and Brothers couldn’t agree more.

“What we’re trying to do is further realize those assets and knock down barriers that prevent Baltimore from fully realizing its best self,” Brothers said.

The organization said if this work is successful, it can build long term strategies and momentum for the future.