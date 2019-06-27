ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan officially proclaimed June 28 as “Freedom of the Press Day” in honor of the Capital Gazette journalists who were killed on June 28 last year by a gunman in a newsroom attack.
The day will specifically honor Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith, and Wendi Winters.
The joint resolution was signed by Gov. Hogan and Maryland General Assembly leaders in the last legislative session.
“One year ago, in a horrific attack, we lost five Marylanders who were doing their job as journalists,” said Governor Hogan. “Today, as we honor those we lost and all who have lost their lives in the pursuit of informing our citizens, we recognize the vital role that the freedom of the press has in our democracy and our duty to honor and protect this constitutional right.”