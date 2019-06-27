  • WJZ 13On Air

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — It’s Induction Day at the U.S. Naval Academy for the incoming Class of 2023.

About 1,200 men and women reported early Thursday morning to the academy’s campus in Annapolis, Maryland.

They’re receiving uniforms, medical exams and haircuts. They’ll also be learning how to salute.

Students in their first year at the academy are known as plebes.

They take an oath of office at 6 p.m. After that, they will meet with their families for the last time until parents weekend, beginning Aug. 8.

They officially begin what’s known as Plebe Summer, when they will learn about the traditions of the Naval Service and the academy. They also will learn about basic military skills and prepare for the upcoming academic year.

