GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A 27-year-old man was putting gas in his car off a road in Glen Burnie when a passing car struck him Wednesday evening.

Anne Arundel County fire officials responded to a 911 call reporting a pedestrian was struck on Route 10 South before Mountain Road.

The man had been putting gas into a disabled vehicle when the passing vehicle struck him.

He was taken to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center with injuries that were serious but are not believed to be life-threatening.

