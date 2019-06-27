Comments
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A 27-year-old man was putting gas in his car off a road in Glen Burnie when a passing car struck him Wednesday evening.
Anne Arundel County fire officials responded to a 911 call reporting a pedestrian was struck on Route 10 South before Mountain Road.
The man had been putting gas into a disabled vehicle when the passing vehicle struck him.
He was taken to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center with injuries that were serious but are not believed to be life-threatening.