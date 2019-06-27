Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Code Orange air quality alert has been issued for Baltimore and the Eastern Shore for Thursday, June 27.
This means the air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups.
“Members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is not likely to be affected,” the EPA states.
The air quality index is used to tell people how clean or polluted the air is and how it could affect your health.