Filed Under:Carroll County, Fire, House Fire, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Mount Airy, Talkers

MOUNT AIRY, MD. (WJZ) — State fire marshals are investigating a house fire in Mount Airy that took 60 firefighters and around two hours to control early Tuesday morning.

A passerby discovered the fire at around 4:04 a.m. at the single-family home.

Courtesy: Office Of The State Fire Marshal

The estimated loss from the fire is $760,000, officials said.

Marshals said there was no fire alarm and the smoke alarm status is unknown at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this fire is encouraged to contact the Department of State Police, Office of the State Fire Marshal, Northeast Regional Office at 410-836-4844.

