BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are investigating a fatal shooting in the northwest part of the city Thursday night.
Officers were called to the 3100 block of Belvedere Avenue for a reported shooting around 9:24 p.m.
When they arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Due to the severity of his injuries, homicide detectives are investigating the shooting.
The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or 1-866-7LOCKUP or submit a tip by texting 443-902-4824.